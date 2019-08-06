Grandia HD Collection, featuring the first two games in the series, is coming to Switch August 16. It’s the first time both games will appear on a Nintendo console. If you don’t have a Switch or can’t stand to wait another week an HD version of Grandia II is currently on Steam.
