The Predator has fascinated us since its film debut all the way back in 1987, and now, through the power of modding, you can play as this intergalactic hunter in Grand Theft Auto V.

The Predator mod is developed by JulioNIB, who created the amazing Magneto mod that we featured a few weeks ago. While that supervillain manipulated metal and did all sorts of violent things, The Predator is a lot more explicitly violent. The mod allows you to really express yourself like an alien hunter would, impaling and decapitating your enemies for...some reason. It is gross, but it is also accurate to what the Predator franchise is all about.

As the video shows, you can also perform the ultimate spiteful move of detonating your body in a giant nuclear explosion in the same way that the Predators often do.

The mod is still being developed and is currently in a “work in progress” state. You can learn more about installing the mod here, and you can find the mod itself on JulioNIB’s Patreon page.