Grand Theft Auto IV Returns To Steam Next Month Without Online Multiplayer

Removed from sale on Steam in January due to an issue with Microsoft’s now-defunct Games for Windows Live service, Grand Theft Auto IV returns to the service on March 19 as Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition. The new version of the game includes the core game and Episodes From Liberty City but no longer supports online multiplayer.

The previous PC version of Grand Theft Auto IV not only used Games for Windows Live to power its multiplayer; Microsoft’s service was also required to generate new game keys. The new version, launching next month across all PC storefronts including Steam and Rockstar’s own game launcher, strips the Games for Windows Live reliance from Grand Theft Auto IV at the cost of online multiplayer.

Starting March 19, players who own Grand Theft Auto IV on PC will be able to update their game to Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Collection. Previously a standalone, the Episodes From Liberty City story add-ons will now be included in the package. Hit up the game’s Steam page for details on how to transition to the new version.

