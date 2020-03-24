Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Subscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Granblue Fantasy Versus Adds Buff Grandpa Soriz April 7

Mike Fahey
Filed to:Granblue Fantasy Versus
Granblue Fantasy VersusSorizarc system workscygamesps4dlcpckotakucore
554
3
1
Illustration for article titled iGranblue Fantasy Versus/i Adds Buff Grandpa Soriz April 7
Screenshot: Arc System Works

Every fighting game needs a muscle-bound older gentleman to show those young whippersnappers what’s what. In Granblue Fantasy Versus that old man is Soriz, a former weapon crafter who decided he was the greatest weapon of them all. He also enjoys wearing loincloths. He’s coming to the game on April 7.

One part living weapon, one part dirty old man, Soriz is the third of five downloadable characters from Granblue Fantasy Versus’ first wave of extra fighters. Arc System Works and Cygames announced his impending release today (via Gematsu).

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled iGranblue Fantasy Versus/i Adds Buff Grandpa Soriz April 7
Screenshot: Arc System Works

If I were as built as Soriz, I might fight in little more than an adult diaper myself. The tall, super-strong elder shows off his moves and his body in his debut video below.

He is an inspiration to older men everywhere.

More Granblue Fantasy Versus

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Why Valve Gave Up On 'Multiple' Half-Life 3s

The 12 Best Games on Xbox Game Pass

Our Favorite Cosplay From Japan Expo Thailand 2020

Let's Rank The Total War Games, From Best To Worst