Gotta Slay 'Em All In Witcher Mobile AR Game Monster Slayer

Wear armor, not for the monsters, but for all the coins that will be tossed at you. Image : CD Projekt Red

Geralt of Rivia, the overworked, underpaid freelancer, is about to get some much needed backup in the monster hunter gig economy: you. In a teaser trailer released today, Spokko, a subsidiary of CD Projekt Red, announced a new augmented reality mobile game, The Witcher: Monster Slayer.

Advertisement

Set before the The Witcher games, Monster Slayer “challenges players to become elite monster hunters, using advanced augmented reality features that transform the real world into the dark fantasy realm of The Witcher,” writes CD Projekt Red in a press release.



“Featuring console-grade visuals and gigantic, life-sized monsters,” the announcement continues, “Monster Slayer lets players explore the world around them while tracking, studying, and fighting monsters both new and familiar, using time of day and real-life weather conditions to gain the upper hand. [...] Players will need to brew powerful potions and oils, craft bombs and monster bait, and upgrade their character before putting these beasts to the sword and signs in first-person AR combat.”



Advertisement

Check out the teaser trailer below.

The Witcher: Monster Slayer ( YouTube

Though a release date is not yet confirmed, the game will be released for both Android and iOS. So if you’re in the market for an augmented reality game but feel that Pokémon Go is just a little too cheerful for your tastes, then The Witcher: Monster Slayer is for you. Just make sure you negotiate your share of whatever coins tossed your way.

