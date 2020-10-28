Vote 2020 graphic
ethangach
Ethan Gach
Filed to:Haven
Haventhe game bakersrelease datemetapostkotakucore
Gorgeous-looking romantic RPG Haven is headed to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC on December 3. But weirdly the game won’t be on PS4, at least not until next year, the devs announced in a PlayStation Blog post today.

Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

inhert
Inhert

Whoa! This looks very good!