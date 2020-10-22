Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Subscribe
News

Google Backs Slowly Away From Stadia Guy's Very Bad Tweet

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:google stadia
google stadiagoogletwitternever tweetkotaku corealex hutchinson
3
Save
Illustration for article titled Google Backs Slowly Away From Stadia Guys Very Bad Tweet
Image: Google

Earlier today Alex Hutchinson, creative director at Typhoon Studios (bought by Google last year to make Stadia games), made a tweet suggesting that Twitch and YouTube users should be “paying the developers and publishers” of the games they stream.

It blew up, and the reaction went about as well as you’d expect.

It’s a Very Bad Tweet, and he was rightly roasted for it. What’s funny here beyond the replies though is that the tweet was so bad that Google had to issue a statement disowning it.

In a statement issued to 9to5Google, a company rep said “The recent tweets by Alex Hutchinson, creative director at the Montreal Studio of Stadia Games and Entertainment, do not reflect those of Stadia, YouTube or Google.”

Shortly afterwards, YouTube Gaming’s Ryan Watts also tweeted this:

Remember: if in doubt, never tweet.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett

Fun fact: not the first time he’s been roasted for a very bad take.