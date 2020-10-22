Google Backs Slowly Away From Stadia Guy's Very Bad Tweet

Image : Google

Earlier today Alex Hutchinson, creative director at Typhoon Studios (bought by Google last year to make Stadia games ), made a tweet suggesting that Twitch and YouTube users should be “paying the developers and publishers” of the games they stream.



Advertisement

It blew up, and t he reaction went about as well as you’d expect.

Advertisement

It’s a Very Bad Tweet, and he was rightly roasted for it. What’s funny here beyond the replies though is that the tweet was so bad that Google had to issue a statement disowning it.

In a statement issued to 9to5Google, a company rep said “ The recent tweets by Alex Hutchinson, creative director at the Montreal Studio of Stadia Games and Entertainment, do not reflect those of Stadia, YouTube or Google.”

Shortly afterwards, YouTube Gaming’s Ryan Watts also tweeted this:

Advertisement

Remember: if in doubt, never tweet.