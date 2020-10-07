Goodness, Mario Themed Pancake Sandwiches Are Coming To Japan

Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
While Super Nintendo World won’t open until next spring, Universal Studios Japan has a taste of Nintendo starting this month.
What USJ is calling “the world’s first Mario Cafe & Store” will set up shop in the park’s Hollywood street starting October 16, serving up yummy treats and selling cute merch.
USJ wants to offer a sneak peek into the world of Mario before the new area opens.
You can order fruit pancake sandwiches (パンケーキ・サンド or pankeeki sando) shaped like Mario’s and Luigi’s hats, fruit cream sodas, and Super Mushroom drinks.
JUST LOOK AT THESE.
The merchandise is really cute, too!
