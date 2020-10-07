Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Kotaku EastJapan

Goodness, Mario Themed Pancake Sandwiches Are Coming To Japan

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:nintendo
nintendouniversal studios japanjapanosakakotakueastsnacktaku
Illustration for article titled Goodness, Mario Themed Pancake Sandwiches Are Coming To Japan
Image: Nintendo
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
While Super Nintendo World won’t open until next spring, Universal Studios Japan has a taste of Nintendo starting this month.

What USJ is calling “the world’s first Mario Cafe & Store” will set up shop in the park’s Hollywood street starting October 16, serving up yummy treats and selling cute merch.

Illustration for article titled Goodness, Mario Themed Pancake Sandwiches Are Coming To Japan
Image: Nintendo
USJ wants to offer a sneak peek into the world of Mario before the new area opens.

Illustration for article titled Goodness, Mario Themed Pancake Sandwiches Are Coming To Japan
Image: Nintendo
Illustration for article titled Goodness, Mario Themed Pancake Sandwiches Are Coming To Japan
Image: Nintendo

You can order fruit pancake sandwiches (パンケーキ・サンド or pankeeki sando) shaped like Mario’s and Luigi’s hats, fruit cream sodas, and Super Mushroom drinks.

Illustration for article titled Goodness, Mario Themed Pancake Sandwiches Are Coming To Japan
Image: Nintendo

JUST LOOK AT THESE.

Illustration for article titled Goodness, Mario Themed Pancake Sandwiches Are Coming To Japan
Image: Nintendo
The merchandise is really cute, too!

Illustration for article titled Goodness, Mario Themed Pancake Sandwiches Are Coming To Japan
Image: Nintendo
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DISCUSSION

yodasneglectedbrother
Yoda’s Neglected Brother

Luigi got totally screwed on this deal. What even is that? Whipped cream, grapes and a cookie? Bread? “Oh hey, it’s green! Throw it on there!” Why not just throw a pickle and some broccoli in there? Make sure your customers know you hate them.

Side bar: is anyone else on an iphone or an ipad getting these “download ids” messages? Seems it’s a bigger thing than just me, the message boards are blowing up over this.