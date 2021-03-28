Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Michael Kenji is an artist based in Vietnam.
You can see more of Michael’s stuff at his ArtStation page and Patreon.
.
PS Plus 12 Month Membership
