Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

Goodbye

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
2
Save
Alerts
Illustration for article titled Goodbye
Illustration: Michael Kenji
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
PrevNextView All

Michael Kenji is an artist based in Vietnam.

You can see more of Michael’s stuff at his ArtStation page and Patreon.

.

undefined
Illustration: Michael Kenji
Advertisement
undefined
Illustration: Michael Kenji
undefined
Illustration: Michael Kenji
undefined
Illustration: Michael Kenji
undefined
Illustration: Michael Kenji
G/O Media may get a commission
PS Plus 12 Month Membership
PS Plus 12 Month Membership
Use the promo code STIMULATINGPSDEAL
undefined
Illustration: Michael Kenji
undefined
Illustration: Michael Kenji
Advertisement
undefined
Illustration: Michael Kenji
undefined
Illustration: Michael Kenji
Advertisement
undefined
Illustration: Michael Kenji
undefined
Illustration: Michael Kenji
Advertisement
undefined
Illustration: Michael Kenji
undefined
Illustration: Michael Kenji
Advertisement
undefined
Illustration: Michael Kenji
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

Turbofirejames
Turbofirejames

Too many people been leaving to have a “Goodbye” post on here, bought passed out thinking you left. Art work is dope though!