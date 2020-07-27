Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

Gonna Buckle Some Swashes

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:art
art
Illustration for article titled Gonna Buckle Some Swashes
Illustration: MinJi K Yoon
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
MinJi K Yoon is an artist at Powerhouse, an animation studio that has worked on games like The Banner Saga and Mortal Kombat.

You can see more of her stuff at her ArtStation page.

Illustration for article titled Gonna Buckle Some Swashes
Illustration: MinJi K Yoon
Illustration for article titled Gonna Buckle Some Swashes
Illustration: MinJi K Yoon
Illustration for article titled Gonna Buckle Some Swashes
Illustration: MinJi K Yoon
Illustration: MinJi K Yoon
Illustration for article titled Gonna Buckle Some Swashes
Illustration: MinJi K Yoon
Illustration for article titled Gonna Buckle Some Swashes
Illustration: MinJi K Yoon
Illustration for article titled Gonna Buckle Some Swashes
Illustration: MinJi K Yoon
Illustration for article titled Gonna Buckle Some Swashes
Illustration: MinJi K Yoon
Illustration for article titled Gonna Buckle Some Swashes
Illustration: MinJi K Yoon
Illustration for article titled Gonna Buckle Some Swashes
Illustration: MinJi K Yoon
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

