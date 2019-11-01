Gold And Platinum Monster Hunter Sculptures For Only $81,000 Each

East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

If you are in the market for Monster Hunter sculpture and have lots of money to spend, have I got two items for you!



Created to celebrate Monster Hunter’s 15th anniversary, here is a Gold Rathian, made from 24K gold, and a Silver Rathalos, made from Platinum. Each is 8,800,000 yen ($81,462) or you can buy both for a cool 16,500,000 yen ($152,741).

Famitsu points out that there are cheaper versions: a Gold Rathian made from silver and covered in a yellow gold coating as well as a Silver Rathalos made from, well, silver. Priced each at 880,000 yen ($8,146).