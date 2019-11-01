Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gold And Platinum Monster Hunter Sculptures For Only $81,000 Each

Brian Ashcraft
Screenshot: U-TREASURE
If you are in the market for Monster Hunter sculpture and have lots of money to spend, have I got two items for you!

Created to celebrate Monster Hunter’s 15th anniversary, here is a Gold Rathian, made from 24K gold, and a Silver Rathalos, made from Platinum. Each is 8,800,000 yen ($81,462) or you can buy both for a cool 16,500,000 yen ($152,741).

Famitsu points out that there are cheaper versions: a Gold Rathian made from silver and covered in a yellow gold coating as well as a Silver Rathalos made from, well, silver. Priced each at 880,000 yen ($8,146).

