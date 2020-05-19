Going Medieval Lets You Build A Wee Little Town, Then Defend It

This is Going Medieval, an upcoming city-builder that has you constructing a township, defending it then managing the day-to-day-affairs of its inhabitants.



Set in an alternate timeline where the black death killed 95% of Europe’s population, you have to take charge of a group of survivors. While city-building seems to be the main thrust of the game, there’s also a good deal of Sims-like character management as well, along with the need to build defences against raiders.

Going Medieval is currently in Early Access on Steam.