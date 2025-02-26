Incredible Horror Shooter F.E.A.R. Just $1 As GOG Races To Save Monolith's Old Games

Following the news that Warner Bros is closing video game developer Monolith Productions, digital storefront GOG has stepped in and announced that one of the studio’s most beloved games, FEAR, will join the store’s preservation program. And it sounds like more Monolith games will also be joining in the near future.

On February 25, as first reported by Bloomberg, WB confirmed to Kotaku that it was closing three of its studios: Monolith Productions, Player First Games, and Warner Bros. Games San Diego. WB also revealed that it was canceling Monolith’s Wonder Woman game, too. Many online were angry and sad about Monolith’s shutdown as the studio had been around since the ‘90s and had produced some beloved games, like No One Lives Forever, Blood, and FEAR. Some of Monolith’s classic PC games are hard to play in 2025 for various reasons. But hopefully, that will change soon, thanks to GOG.

On Wednesday, digital game marketplace GOG (previously known as Good Old Games) announced that next month it will add spooky FPS FEAR and its two expansions to the GOG Preservation Program. Currently, FEAR and its expansions are just a dollar on GOG.

Launched late last year, the program is a curated and growing collection of old PC games that GOG is dedicated to supporting and making sure they are playable on modern hardware and new computers for years to come. FEAR was set to join the program later, but after WB killed Monolith, GOG is accelerating its plans to “properly recognize” the studio’s contributions to gaming.

“At GOG, we believe in celebrating the creative minds that have shaped gaming history,” said GOG in a statement on Twitter. “Monolith Productions has given players some of the most unforgettable experiences, blending groundbreaking gameplay with rich storytelling. To honor their legacy, we’re proud to announce that F.E.A.R. Platinum will be joining the GOG Preservation Program—and sooner than planned, with other Monolith icons to join eventually as well.”

GOG further added that it will have more news to share about its wonderful preservation efforts tomorrow, February 27.

So what other Monolith games might be coming to GOG’s program soon? Well, there’s one title a lot of people want: No One Lives Forever. This spy-themed FPS and its sequel have been famously MIA for many, many years now due to rights issues and other boring nonsense. Unfortunately, based on a follow-up post shared by GOG asking people to vote for No One Lives Forever on the Preservation Program’s Dreamlist, it seems unlikely that NOLF or NOLF 2 will be coming to GOG’s program anytime soon.

Still, it’s nice to see GOG doing the work to preserve and save gaming history even as corporate overlords and terrible executives continue to destroy and gut the video game industry.

