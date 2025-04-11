Over 1000 Classic PC Games Are Dirt Cheap Right Now On GOG

Good Old Games aka GOG is having a massive sale on a whole bunch of older PC games. Stuff like Deus Ex, Fear, Theme Hospital, Sim City 4, Fallout New Vegas and many more are part of the deal. But don’t wait too long, as the sale ends on April 25.

On April 10, GOG launched a new Classics Promo game sale featuring 1000 games from across the last few decades. The sale is only available on PC and you don’t need any other software to play them. Just set up an account, add a payment method and start buying and installing old games.

Many titles are marked down below $10 or even $5. And some of the games on sale are part of GOG’s awesome preservation program, which means they’ll stay playable for a very long time. Even if the publisher removes the game from GOG, the store has committed to preserving it and making sure it stays playable on modern hardware.

I’ve searched through the sale and listed some of the best games and deals I spotted. Here are some highlights:

Fear: Platinum Edition - $2 ($10)

Stranglehold - $2 ($10)

Deus Ex: GOTY Edition - $1 ($7)

Deus Ex: Human Revolution - $3 ($20)

Sim City 2000 Special Edition - $1.50 ($6)

Sim City 3000 Unlimted - $2.50 ($10)

Sim City 4 Deluxe Edition - $5 ($20)

Theme Hospital - $1.50 ($60)

Resident Evil 1/2/3 Bundle - $20 ($25)

Fallout - $2.50 ($10)

Silent Hill 4: The Room - $7 ($10)

Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $ 7 ($20)

Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $16 ($40)

Fallout: New Vegas Ult. Edition - $8 ($20)

XCOM 2 - $3 ($60)

SWAT 4 GOLD Edition - $5 ($10)

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anv. Edition - $17 ($50)

Freedom Fighters - $1.50 ($15)

Ultima 1/2/3 - $1.50 ($6)

Ultima 4/5/6 - $1.50 ($6)

Medal of Honor: Allied Assault | War Chest - $5 ($10)

The Saboteur - $5 ($20)

Return to Castle Wolfenstein - $2 ($5)



