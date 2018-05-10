Finally, Kratos can crack a big smile.



The new photo mode for God of War dropped yesterday, and players are having a blast with it. You can change Kratos and Atreus’s facial expressions with it, which players are using to their full advantage:

It’s nice to see those two enjoy themselves for once! Players aren’t just using this mode for selfies, though. One even took this gorgeous panorama of an action scene using the photo mode:

Others are content to snap shots of the game’s beautiful scenery. Looking at these makes me want to take a trip to the mountains, and also to finally finish God of War.

