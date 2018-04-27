Players are working their way through God of War’s endgame for every secret and bonus, and one has been found in an unlikely place: a cloth map that came with the game’s two collector’s editions.

The map turned out to contain a particularly complex puzzle. If you don’t want to tackle it yourself, it’s all explained below. (The puzzle solution has some storyline spoilers in it as well, so be warned.)

The Stone Mason’s map depicts the game’s many realms and the massive Lake of Nine, and also has several runic inscriptions on it.



Some users on the God of War subreddit noticed that the World Serpent has some runes written on its scales, specifically at the top and bottom portions of the map.

Using the rune alphabets found in the game, YouTuber BRKsEDU transposed the letters into the Roman alphabet. The text reads like a riddle about Brok and Sindri, the Dwarven blacksmith brothers who appear at every turn of your quest.

The first portion is the paragraph of text on the upper-left of the map, while the following paragraphs are the top and bottom of the World Serpent portions, respectively.

The brilliant huldra blacksmiths Brok and Sindri traveled all around the lands of Midgard to create this great map for the giantess Faye a mysterious treasure was found at the space between them at the conclusion of their journey unfortunately for the brothers the treasure’s location was instantly forgotten Brok retraced his steps and blamed Sindri for losing the treasure Sindri retraced his own steps but clearly knew it was Brok’s fault they could not find it the treasure was never found and neither brother has spoken to the other either since. To reveal the great treasure stand inside the golden circle and look straight ahead to Tyr’s temple now look to the left brazier look back to Tyr’s temple look to the right brazier and back to left brazier. Having just looked to the left brazier now look back straight ahead to Tyr’s temple again now look down to the floor then look up to the right brazier and then back to the left brazier and finally look to Tyr’s temple to reveal the forgotten treasure.

The first bit is a little bit of storytelling, to flesh out the quarrel between the two brothers that Kratos and Atreus stumble into. But the second part reveals the hidden treasure the two brothers fought over. The hard part was finding where, exactly, these landmarks were.

Users shared accounts of different locations in one main thread, searching around Midgard for the answer. One suggested the Valkyrie’s council, the area where you fight the final optional Valkyrie. Another noticed some chalk circles in areas around the lake that look out of place.

Photo: Sony

The topic’s original poster SkipOneEBR noticed another clue. Along the right and lefthand sides of the map were more runes in pairs. Each bore either a B or S, then a letter which seemed to represent a cardinal direction: N, S, W, E. The map is also divided up into squares, seemingly pointing to a unit of measurement for each “step.”



Following the directions, with Brok in the lower-left and Sindri in the upper-right, their paths end on either side of the Muspelheim tower at the southern end of the Lake of Nine.

If you head to the Muspelheim tower and follow the inscription’s instructions, a gong sounds, after which a dimensional rift opens. Have Kratos reach in, and he pulls out a special pommel for his Leviathan Axe that boosts all his stats and adds a concussive wave to the end of his light attack combo.

Happy hunting!