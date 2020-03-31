Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Subscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Gloomhaven's Sequel Raises Over $4 Million In One Day

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:gloomhaven
gloomhavenfrosthavenboard games
1
Illustration for article titled iGloomhavens/i Sequel Raises Over $4 Million In One Day

Gloomhaven, one of the most popular board games in years, launched its big new campaign Frosthaven today on Kickstarter. Things are, uh, going well.

At time of posting, with less than 24 hours gone on the game’s Kickstarter campaign, it has raised over USD$4 million. Watching the page at any time looks a little something like this:

Advertisement

Frosthaven is a stand-alone campaign for Gloomhaven that can be played and enjoyed entirely on its own. Or, if you want, the new characters in the game can be used in base Gloomhaven runs as well (and original characters can be played in Frosthaven, too).

It’s shipping in an enormous box that contains a huge map, loads of minis, books and cards, so many that you’re about to be in for some scrolling:

Illustration for article titled iGloomhavens/i Sequel Raises Over $4 Million In One Day

The campaign is live here, with the only catch I can think of being that the current global situation is going to make the production of board games a little troublesome over the coming months.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The Bravely Default II Demo Is Weirdly Hard, So Here’s How To Survive

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Videos Are Already Popping Up On YouTube [Update]

Let’s Rank The Civilization Games, Worst To Best

Half-Life: Alyx Mod Recreates Iconic Half-Life 2 Environment