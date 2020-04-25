Gimme That Mask!

This week on Snapshots some strange objects, a quiet shop in Midgard, an entrance to a dark and scary tomb, colorful lights, nighttime trains, and an angry dude with a gun and baseball hat.



Assassin’s Creed: Origins Screenshot : @GeekNamedMike ( Twitter

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Screenshot : @Faerk7 ( Twitter

Control Screenshot : @catsandbolts ( Twitter

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey Screenshot : @RobbyRose69 ( Twitter

Horizon: Zero Dawn Screenshot : @BoredAloy ( Twitter

Final Fantasy VII Remake Screenshot : @lorsteibel ( Twitter

The Division 2 Screenshot : @IliasFeizidis ( Twitter

Control Screenshot : @DrCaligari72 ( Twitter

No Man’s Sky Screenshot : @PoachiiN ( Twitter

God Of War (PS4) Screenshot : @Lochlan_Miller ( Twitter

Red Dead Redemption II Screenshot : @RedHadesFFXIV ( Twitter

Days Gone Screenshot : @PeteyReilly ( Twitter

“Look, are you mad because I told you to shut up? That was like a year ago!”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



