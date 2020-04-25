Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Snapshots

Gimme That Mask!

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Snapshots
SnapshotsVirtual PhotographyPhotomodeDays GoneScreenshotsKotakucore
1
Illustration for article titled Gimme That Mask!

This week on Snapshots some strange objects, a quiet shop in Midgard, an entrance to a dark and scary tomb, colorful lights, nighttime trains, and an angry dude with a gun and baseball hat.

Assassin’s Creed: Origins
Screenshot: @GeekNamedMike (Twitter)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Screenshot: @Faerk7 (Twitter)
Control
Screenshot: @catsandbolts (Twitter)
Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
Screenshot: @RobbyRose69 (Twitter)
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Screenshot: @BoredAloy (Twitter)
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Screenshot: @lorsteibel (Twitter)
The Division 2
Screenshot: @IliasFeizidis (Twitter)
Control
Screenshot: @DrCaligari72 (Twitter)
No Man’s Sky
Screenshot: @PoachiiN (Twitter)
God Of War (PS4)
Screenshot: @Lochlan_Miller (Twitter)
Red Dead Redemption II
Screenshot: @RedHadesFFXIV (Twitter)
Days Gone
Screenshot: @PeteyReilly (Twitter)
“Look, are you mad because I told you to shut up? That was like a year ago!”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

