Override: Mech City Brawl is a game with two hooks: one, you’re controlling a huge mech in a fight against other huge mechs, and two, in true Tokusatsu fashion, the buildings underneath those mechs are gonna get trashed.



There’s both online and local play, as well as a singleplayer campaign. However, the most interesting mode is 4-player co-op, which puts each player in control of a single mech limb, and sounds as hilarious as it should be difficult.

Override is out on PC, PS4 and Xbox One on December 4.