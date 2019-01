Reader Cody got a nice surprise for Christmas: this enormous Mario, which his mum made out of 6000 Lego bricks. And just so nobody could tell her that her baby boy’s new gift wasn’t practical, Cody went and added a base and chip so that it could function as an Amiibo as well.



Actually...swapping that on and off a console doesn’t sound that practical after all. Especially when you’ve gotta move it around:

Still, very cool!