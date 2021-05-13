Ghostrunner Is Getting A Sequel

As long as Ghostrunner 2 contains more of this, I’m good. Gif : One More Level / Kotaku

Good news for fans of wall-running and paint-by-numbers cyberpunk themes (so, everyone). Ghostrunner, the first-person cyborg parkour game, is getting a sequel, publisher 505 Games announced today. It’ll be called [drum roll] Ghostrunner 2.

Developed by One More Level, Ghostrunner launched last fall for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch, with next-gen versions planned for an unspecified date this year. You’re cast as the titular Ghostrunner, a cybergenetic being who can run real fast and also on walls. The plot is basically cyberpunk Mad Libs, so if you’re playing, you’re playing for the gameplay.

In addition to running on walls, you can also slow down time and zip to various ledges with a grappling hook. Everything, you included, dies in one hit, so each room is a matter of figuring out how to hit each enemy once before any of them hit you once. It’s a platformer, yes, but it’s also a puzzle game, and is certainly no cakewalk. Over the course of my nine-hour playthrough, I died nearly 1,300 times.

Read: Ghostrunner Is Actually The Fall’s Sharpest Cyberpunk Game.

To be honest, I don’t know how, exactly, One More Level will wring a sequel out of Ghostrunner. Your character, Jack (ugh), very clearly dies in the end. You’re also referred to as “the last” Ghostrunner. Not sure how the writers square that circle. Maybe it’ll be a prequel? Or some sort of nonsensical justification for resurrection? Or a twin Ghostrunner sibling the whoooole time? At the end of the day, it matters not. Ghostrunner rules, and I, for one, am eager to see what’s in the pipeline.

Ghostrunner 2 is currently planned for a release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. No word on a release for last-gen consoles, or on a release date. Presumably it’ll be after the original game finally lands on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.