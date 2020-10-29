Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Morning Music

Get Equipped With Pretty Good Mega Man 9 Arrange Album

Image: Capcom / VGMdb / Kotaku
alexandrahall
Alexandra Hall
Morning Music
Welcome to Morning Music, Kotaku’s daily hangout for folks who love video games and the cool-ass sounds they make. Today’s object of aural inquiry is not Mega Man 9, which I didn’t really care for. Its arrange album, however...

Yeah, I bounced off Mega Man 9 (playlist / longplay / VGMdb). In my defense(?) I seem to feel that way about every single game Inti Creates, uh, creates, so it wasn’t a unique case. Thus I didn’t feel particularly optimistic when beginning my listen of Rockman 9 Arrange Soundtrack (playlist / VGMdb).

I was pleasantly surprised:

Capcom / Inti Creates / Alex Hernandez (YouTube)

I’m not sure there’s a unifying thread in this album, other than each track’s arranged from Mega Man 9. It’s a real grab-bag of styles and sometimes it hits, as with the laid-back, dreamy “Jewel Temptation (Jewel Man Stage)” and the elegiac / climactic “Overdrive Scramble.” The slow, slightly mystical “Splash Blue (Splash Woman Stage)” is a nice take too; its melody certainly sounds very classic Mega Man. Note, also, Mega Man 1 composer Manami Matsumae jumping in for track 11, “We’re the Robots.”

Rockman 9 Arrange Soundtrack isn’t pure gold, but there’s a lot to like here. Maybe I’ll give the game another shot sometime, and start finding more to appreciate there, too. Though given my track record with Inti Creates, no guarantees.

It’s curtains for another Morning Music! How’s your day shaping up? I’m probably spelunking in some caves right now, if my vacation is proceeding apace. (Can’t say! I’m writing this five days ago.) In any case, I bid you good tidings from the past. See you tomorrow!

Alexandra Hall

Staff Editor, Kotaku.

