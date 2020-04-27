Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Ethan Gach
Filed to:Infinite Guitar
Infinite Guitarindiemetapostrhythm gamekotakucoremechs
Get a load of this brief clip for an upcoming game called Infinite Guitar. It’s about mech battles where the fighting happens through turn-based rhythm challenges. I’m down, especially if it supports hacks to let me use an old Guitar Hero guitar as the controller.

Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

