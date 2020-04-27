Get a load of this brief clip for an upcoming game called Infinite Guitar. It’s about mech battles where the fighting happens through turn-based rhythm challenges. I’m down, especially if it supports hacks to let me use an old Guitar Hero guitar as the controller.
Get a load of this brief clip for an upcoming game called Infinite Guitar. It’s about mech battles where the fighting happens through turn-based rhythm challenges. I’m down, especially if it supports hacks to let me use an old Guitar Hero guitar as the controller.