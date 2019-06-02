Euro Truck Simulator 2 just added voice navigation in a range of languages, but of all the new options, the best might just be the English guidance provided by Doug Cockle, who plays Geralt in the Witcher series.



In this video by Milan, you can hear all the new English-language voices, but you’ll want to head to 1:16 for what the game calls “Doug (Raspy)“. That’s as Geralt as you’re ever going to get without having to actually pay CD Projekt Red for the privilege of using the character’s name.

Please let us know immediately if he ever says “Wind’s howling”.