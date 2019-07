Former StarCraft 2 pro Geoff Robinson, aka iNcontroL, died on Saturday “due to sudden illness”.



A statement released via Robinson’s official social media accounts announced his passing earlier today:

Robinson was a former StarCraft 2 pro with Evil Geniuses, before later moving into a broader esports career as a commentator, host and streamer.

As the statement requests, anyone wishing to offer support can make a donation to Southern California Bulldog Rescue, an organisation which Robinson supported.