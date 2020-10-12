Genshin Impact will get a series of updates and events over the next several months, its developers announced over the weekend. The game’s post-launch future begins with a version 1.1 update and Unreconciled Stars event in November.
More from Kotaku
Genshin Impact will get a series of updates and events over the next several months, its developers announced over the weekend. The game’s post-launch future begins with a version 1.1 update and Unreconciled Stars event in November.
DISCUSSION
Wow. Very detailed.