ethangach
Ethan Gach
Screenshot: miHoYo

Genshin Impact will get a series of updates and events over the next several months, its developers announced over the weekend. The game’s post-launch future begins with a version 1.1 update and Unreconciled Stars event in November.

Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

DISCUSSION

destron-combatman
Destron Combatman

Wow. Very detailed.