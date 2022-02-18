The highly anticipated Genshin Impact event “Three Realms Gateway Offering” unlocked yesterday. Many fans are praising it for getting rid of content time-gates for the first time, which allows the gacha game to feel more like a traditional RPG where you can play at your own pace. However, while its approach to time is more forgiving than most Genshin events, its combat certainly isn’t. Challenging new enemies have been introduced which, along with some unique exploration mechanics, make Three Realms Gateway Offering a uniquely tricky and difficult Genshin event.

The event sees you exploring a darker version of the Enkanomiya islands to solve their mysteries and earn in-game rewards. This event-limited variation on Enkanomiya puts some twists on Genshin’s typical open-world exploration experience. By default, chests in the event don’t open, stairs don’t spawn, fast travel points don’t unlock, and some enemies don’t die. To activate these basic exploration mechanics, you have to spend Bokuso Box energy points that deplete over time. Making this area even more difficult, the enemies here have advantages against shield characters. It all adds up to a potentially very dangerous excursion for your characters. Here are some tips to ensure that your party doesn’t get wiped out as you tackle the event’s unique and deadly challenges. .

Bring Healers

No, I’m serious. The developers are running this event alongside the upcoming Kokomi wish banner for a reason. Compared to regular game content where it’s much easier to cast a shield rather than play health point management, healers are much more vital here,. mainly due to the special types of foes you encounter in this area. The event introduces Shadowy Husk enemies, which buff defense or heal their allies when they attack a shield. The only reason that I’m taking the notoriously fragile Xiao into this treacherous realm is because I have two healers in the team. Oh, did I mention this area also has Rifthounds, which are wolf enemies whose attacks can bypass shields entirely?

Fighting these new anti-shield enemies is mandatory, since they drop items that you need for the event quests. Yeah. If you’re thinking about using Zhongli, Noelle, Diona, or Thoma, then you’re going to have a bad time. Take Kokomi, Qiqi, Bennett, or Barbara instead. Xingqiu might work, but only if you’re otherwise really solid about dodging attacks.

If enemies aren’t dying, then use the Bokuso Box

Some enemies have a purple aura around them. That means they won’t die until you get rid of their bad vibes with the Bokuso Box. Simply hit the ‘use item’ button to disperse their aura, and then defeat them normally.

Always pick up Tokoyo Legumes and Aphotium Ores

Tokoyo Legumes are the ghostly plants that grow in this event area. You have to stay near them for a couple of seconds before they’re solid enough to pick. Aphotium Ores can only be mined if you spend your valuable energy points. You should always mine them immediately. While there’s a cost, you never want to be short a few ores when you stumble into a fast-travel point. It costs five legumes and five ores to unlock each one. You’ll also be using them to unlock the towers in the main campaign, so make sure that you stock up, just in case.

Check the map frequently to see if you can upgrade your Bokuso Box

The developers made grinding event resources a lot easier this time around. Besides a minimap that shows treasure locations, the large map also tells you when you can upgrade your Bokuso Box. Just head to the statue in the center of the map to spend the Light Realm Sigils on combat and exploration bonuses. You can obtain them by completing challenges or opening chests.

Let yourself follow the Seelies

I’m usually pretty suspicious when I see a floating Seelie (a green spirit that leads players to treasure) in the Genshin overworld, since they usually lure me away from other pieces of treasure or resources to collect. Not in the Three Realms event. The level design has improved significantly since the Enkanomiya area was released. If I’m stuck on an area or a puzzle, following a Seelie has more often helped than hindered.

The most important advice that I have is: Don’t play the entire event in one sitting. A ton of players did this last night, and then they complain that Genshin doesn’t have any content. Don’t be one of those people. You have almost 40 days to finish the event, so be sure to pace yourself.