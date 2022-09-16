Genshin Impact, the bazillion-selling mobile action-RPG, is looking to get its own animated show. And it’s coming from the artist wizards at ufotable.



I am not going to pretend to be an expert in Genshin Impact for you right now. Sisi is currently indisposed, and so I am ruining their reputation, their life even, by leaping in and posting this news. In my defense, they’re currently incapable of writing because of all the screaming and running around the room, bumping into things, laughing, crying, and then screaming again. Here’s why:

HoYoverse

My bizarre, eternal loop with Genshin Impact is to install it, intend to get started playing it, then get distracted by a bee and forget for a few weeks, notice this massive install folder on my SSD and decide I need that space back, and then think, “I really should play Genshin Impact.”

Watching the concept trailer for the new anime, I’m inspired to get going even more. I want to have all the knowledge in place to be able to enjoy watching something this beautiful. I mean, goodness gracious, look at it!

So yes, this is a concept trailer, rather than a network pitch, or teaser of an already in-production show. However, it has been released to announce the long-term collaboration plans between HoYoverse and ufotable (which both need a lesson in capitalization), and it’s fair to say this’ll be their goal, given that’s what ufotable does. They are, after all, the studio behind anime for Demon Slayer and Fate.

This was announced during HoYoverse’s outpouring of new information for Genshin Impact’s Version 3.1 Special Programme, which you can keep up with here.

Right, sorry, I’ve got to find the long-handled broom so I can get Sisi back down from the ceiling. They’re shouting something about “I’M DISGUSTED AT HOW COOL SCARAMOUCHE IS IN THIS TRAILER. WHAT THE HECK. STOP MAKING ME TRYING TO LIKE THIS PINT SIZED LOSER BECAUSE IT’S WORKING!” I don’t know what any of it means.

