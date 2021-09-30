Free-to-play game Genshin Impact made $2 billion on the Google Play and Apple App stores in its first year. That makes Genshin Impact the third most financially successful mobile game in the world, sitting comfortably behind Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile. Excluding sales figures from China, Genshin Impact is the highest grossing mobile game in the world.

Genshin Impact released globally on September 28, 2020. At the time of launch, it had nearly 10 million pre-registrations and more stream viewers on Twitch than Fortnite.

The game shows no signs of slowing down. Genshin crossed the $1 billion mark six months after its release. Neither of its more successful competitors had reached the threshold as quickly, according to analytics firm Sensor Tower. As of September of this year, it earned more revenue in the first week than all of August, largely fueled by the popularity of the new Raiden Shogun character (whose release coincided with a daily spend of $21 million). Usually, players spend an average of $12 million a day on most limited time character releases.

The game’s revenue comes from microtransactions allowing players to purchase “Genesis Crystals” that can be converted to premium currency called “Primogems” and then to another currency called “Fates.” These fates can be used to roll for characters or weapons. The game also offers bundles of assorted upgrade materials for in-game characters. This summer, Genshin also started offering paid cosmetics for two of its characters.

The $2 billion figure collected by Sensor Tower does not include Genshin sales on PC or PlayStation. Therefore, the total revenue is actually higher than $2 billion.

China also still makes up the largest share of Genshin Impact’s revenue at almost 29 percent. In the global market, Japan makes up 24 percent of the total sales number, and the US comes in third at 21 percent.



