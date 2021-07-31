Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Gengar!

Gengar Details

Type: Ghost / Poison

Average Height: 4’ 11”

Average Weight: 89.3 lbs.

First introduced in Generation I

According to the internet and folks I work with, Gengar is a very powerful character in the recently released Pokemon Unite aka the Pokemon MOBA. So, I figured it would be fun to cover Gengar this week and who knows, maybe some folks looking for Pokemon Unite-related Gengar content will stop by and read this. However, after reading about Gengar, I am terrified to enter any room without turning on all the lights. This isn’t fun. This is some horror-movie shit.



Gengar is a ghost. But you probably knew that already. What I didn’t know is that, according to one Pokedex entry found on Bulbapedia, Gengar is the ghost of a dead human. This isn’t a situation where the Pokedex is vaguely hinting at its past, it’s explicitly laid out and clear that this thing was once a human being. This is what the entry says:

“It apparently wishes for a traveling companion. Since it was once human itself, it tries to create one by taking the lives of other humans”

This single entry might make you feel bad for Gengar. It’s just a lonely ghost looking for a friend. NO! Don’t fall for this shit. Gengar may be lonely, I don’t deny that, but it is also a menace that often hides in dark rooms or shadows and scares people. Not only does it try to scare people, but it will also attack them and even “steal their lives.” One Pokedex entry even states that if you see or feel a Gengar near you, it’s too late. “There is no escaping it. Give up.”

So sure, you can play as Gengar in your Pokemon MOBA. But just know that you are playing as a cold, calculating, and twisted murderer. Wait, that just makes it sound like The Joker. Damn it, I’m making Gengar more popular.

Random Facts

Apparently, while in its Gigantamax form its large mouth is directly connected to the afterlife. In fact, you can hear your dead loved ones calling to you from Gengar’s mouth.

I wonder how people in the Pokemon universe handle the knowledge that there is an afterlife and that the dead live on in some form? Seems like a big thing that could completely change how people live their lives!

I’ll take a moment here to note that Gengar has a great design. It’s simple, yet not boring or generic. Gengar is one of my favorite gen 1 designs. (No, I’m not just saying this to try and make Gengar less angry with me and possibly spare my life in the process. Okay... maybe that’s one reason I added this last fact.)

