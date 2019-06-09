E3 2019 It's time for the biggest gaming show of the year. We've got articles, videos, podcasts and maybe even a GIF or two.

Are you ready to chainsaw some more Locusts and (hopefully) spelunk the innards of another giant worm? Well, good news: Gears 5 is coming out on September 10.



Microsoft announced the date today during its E3 press conference. It also showed off new trailers and announced a new mode called “Escape.”

In Escape, a squad of three players infiltrates a hive, plants a bomb, and tries to escape. You’ll also be able to build your own hives and challenge your friends. Who hasn’t wanted to build a hive for their friends, I ask you.

Gears 5 stars Kait Diaz, an Outsider-turned-Gear who’s buddies with Marcus Fenix’s son, JD, and who was a major player in Gears of War 4 in her own right.