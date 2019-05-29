Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Steamed Steamed is dedicated to all things in and around Valve’s PC gaming service.

Gato Roboto is a Metroidvania where you play as a cat in a mech suit. In space. However, there are locations that your mech suit—and I’m sure all the cats in mech suits out there can identify with this—is too bulky to traverse, forcing you to pop out and be a regular little kitty in a harrowing outer space outpost. It’s out tomorrow, because there weren’t already too many interesting-looking games coming out this week.

