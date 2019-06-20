Gardens of Fog is a new D&D module whose adventure has been “designed to turn some stereotypes [about mental illness] on their head”, and where players will “encounter and interact with living representations of anxiety and depression”. Some of the proceeds of its sale go towards the charity Take This.
