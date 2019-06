Old habits die hard. That still doesn’t mean you should play a half-elf every single time you play Dungeons & Dragons. It’s times like these that we need people like Redditor Domogrue to expand our horizons.



“Stayed up until 3am making my definitive ‘What Race Should I Play’ flowchart,” wrote Domogrue very early this morning. It’s a very silly flowchart that, regrettably, has informed me that I should play a boring human. Harumph.

Let us know what you got in the comments. (via Reddit)