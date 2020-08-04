Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku East

Gaming Masks Fight Covid And Exist In Japan

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:japan
japancovid-19coronaviruskotakueast
Illustration for article titled Gaming Masks Fight Covid And Exist In Japan
Image: スペックコンピュータ株式会社
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
Gaming products love LED. If a company wants to make a gaming PC, a gaming keyboard, or a gaming mouse, light-emitting diodes are a constant. So these “gaming masks” should be no surprise.

According to Famitsu, these are Illumi-on branded gaming mask covers are outfitted with LED lights that are charged by USB. They come in black and white and can cycle through a handful of colors, including red, green, blue, yellow, light blue, purple, and white.

While not medical grade and officially called a “mouth cover,” it does come with a disposable PM 2.5 filter. But, as Siliconera points out, the mask cannot be washed and probably should be used to cover a proper mask underneath. 

Priced at 2,970 yen ($29), the Illumi-on Twinkling Mouth Cover will be released in Japan on August. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

