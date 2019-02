GameStop is changing its pre-order refund policy, Kotaku has learned. Now, if you want to get your money back for a pre-order you’ve placed, you’ll have 30 days after the launch of the game to get a full cash refund. After 30 days, you’ll get store credit. A GameStop spokesperson adds that “we have also empowered our stores with the extra capability of doing what is right for the customer,” so if you’re not happy with this new policy, a good strategy is to complain a lot.