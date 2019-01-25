Players are saying that their pre-orders for a limited edition, Kingdom Hearts 3-themed PlayStation 4 Pro console are being cancelled by GameStop, and they’re not happy.

In honor of the long-awaited Kingdom Hearts 3, Sony is released a limited edition version of the PlayStation 4 Pro, emblazoned with characters from the series; the special PS4 Pro also comes with a copy of the game. Diehard fans were able to pre-order this console in early December from GameStop, the only retailer where you could buy it in the US and Canada. Now, with only a few more days until release, many fans are saying that their pre-orders are being canceled.

Dozens of players on Reddit and Twitter have said they’ve received an email from GameStop saying their pre-orders were cancelled, and were offered a $25 gift certificate in exchange. GameStop’s customer service Twitter account has been telling players that the item is out of stock and “we will not be receiving any more from Sony.” The account later clarified that GameStop “oversold on pre-orders for the LE Kingdom Hearts 3 PlayStation 4 Pro and, unfortunately, some orders had to be canceled. Guests who had an order canceled will receive a $25 Gift Coupon.”

Kotaku has reached out to GameStop regarding the cancelled pre-orders but did not receive a response in time for publication.

A Kingdom Hearts fan who contacted Kotaku said that they had pre-ordered the Kingdom Hearts 3 PlayStation 4 Pro as a replacement for their current console. “I had an original PS4 and wanted a PS4 Pro. The price of the limited edition was a great price too,” they explained via email. “And I dropped mayo on my PS4 last year so I also needed a replacement.”

This fan was excited for their copy of Kingdom Hearts 3, as well; they’d been playing Kingdom Hearts since 2002, initially just buying it for the Final Fantasy characters. After playing, they “fell in love” with the game. Having their pre-order cancelled has left them feeling frustrated.

This player had already called customer service and direct messaged the GameStop customer service Twitter. “I do not want store credit nor the refund,” they said. “I’m aiming for my order to be corrected, but all I can do is put pressure in GameStop.”

Update - 5:32pm: GameStop’s statement to Kotaku echoes the message on the customer service Twitter account. “Unfortunately, we did have to cancel a few customer pre-orders of the Limited Kingdom Hearts 3 PlayStation 4 Pro console system due to overselling the number of units we had in our inventory,” a representative for GameStop told Kotaku. “Earlier today we notified those customers impacted, refunded them their money and gave them a $25 GameStop credit for them to use online for their next purchase.”