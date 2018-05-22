There are some games that hit all my personal sweet spots, games that make me want to scream how good they are from the top of the Brooklyn Bridge. But sometimes there are games that come with huge caveats. Maybe it takes a while to get to the good stuff, or they could be jam packed with super fast J-Pop. Sometimes, even if I love a game, I can’t easily recommend it.

I sat down with Stephen and Gita to discuss which games are almost impossible to recommend and why it hurts to see those beloved games fall to the wayside.

I’d love to know which games are your toughest sells when friends ask for recommendations or how you cope with being the only one who is super into Cytus II on iOS. I can’t be the only one, right?