Games Artist Releasing His Own Comic About Space Robots

Ben Mauro is one of the best artists working in entertainment today, and we’ve featured his work on Fine Art a bunch of times. We’re doing it again tonight because he’s releasing a graphic novel called HUXLEY, about “two scavengers who find an ancient robot and get swept up on an adventure that could change the fate of the galaxy as they know it”.



HUXLEY will be out later this year, but for now here’s a look at some of the early sections (note that these pages aren’t sequential, they’re just a selection).

You can see more of Ben’s stuff at his personal site.

