Ben Mauro is an artist who has worked on a ton of stuff in both video games and movies, from BioShock to The Hobbit to Call of Duty to Elysium.



The images you’re about to see below are some recent personal pieces, mostly spaceships and some ideas on what war looks like in the not-too-distant future.

You can see more of Ben’s work at his personal site.

