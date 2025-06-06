Jon Snow Hopes You Will Play His New Game Of Thrones Real Time Strategy Game

Game of Thrones fans will finally be able to retcon the HBO series finale with their own playthrough of Game of Thrones: War For Westeros, a real-time strategy game coming to Steam Early Access in 2026. A trailer for the newly revealed project at Summer Game Fest showed Kit Harington as Jon Snow fighting the Night King in a hyper-realistic cinematic. The game itself probably won’t look like that.

George R. R. Martin’s hit Song of Fire and Ice fantasy series has yet to yield a breakout game worthy of its license, but real-time strategy feels like the perfect match for Game of Thrones’ gritty medieval world where evil often triumphs over good and grain production is as important a plot device as any.

Here’s part of the description for the upcoming PC game:

In War for Westeros, players will lead the armies of House Stark, House Lannister, House Targaryen, or the Night King in ruthless free-for-all battles where trust is fleeting and power is everything. Engaging in epic real-time strategy battles, forging strategic alliances, and weaving deceit against rival forces will be key. Each faction offers deeply asymmetric strategies, with signature heroes, armies, and mechanics forged from the brutal legacy of Westeros. Players can deploy infantry, cavalry, siege engines, giants, and dragons to break enemy lines as they work to outplay and outmaneuver rivals with inspiring hero abilities and the ruthless instincts of a true war commander.

The devil will, of course, be in the details. A good RTS requires not just an interesting world, great battle animations, and cool music. It also needs well designed systems and intuitive UI. The genre has faded from popularity in recent years, but maybe it’s just waiting for the right game to put it back on the map in a big way. Or maybe War For Westeros will fade into the background like many of the other Game of Thrones gaming spin-offs. We’ll fine out when it releases next year.

