Microsoft is currently running a big promotion for PC Game Pass. New subscribers who recently played one of the company’s big fall 2021 releases get three months of access to the service’s Netflix-like library of games for free. It’s perfect timing, too, because the PC side of Game Pass currently has plenty of great new stuff.



You can check whether you’re eligible for the deal at Microsoft’s website (PC Game Pass is normally $10 a month), but here are the main criteria you have to meet:

Not a previous Game Pass subscriber

Played Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, or Age of Empires IV on PC between launch and February 28, 2022

Were logged into your Microsoft account when you played

One big point worth mentioning is that this deal even applies to people who only played Halo Infinite’s free-to-play multiplayer mode. If you fall into that bucket, which was massive considering the game peaked at over 250,000 concurrent players on Steam alone when the mode released, you have three months to play some fantastic PC games.

Recently launched highlights include the evocative Zelda-like Tunic, top-down immersive sim Weird West, and southern gothic point-and-click adventure game Norco. All three are early contenders for the game of the year shortlist. And of course PC Game Pass, like its Xbox counterpart, includes all of Microsoft’s first-party series, recently acquired franchises, and EA Play’s PC library.

Here are some other standouts from the list of 418 games:

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Battletech

Crusader Kings III

Dead Cells

Death’s Door

Dragon Quest XI

Gorgoa

Hades

Hollow Knight

Kentucky Route Zero

Outer Wilds

Spelunky 2

Slay the Spire

Tetris Effect

Yakuza: Like A Dragon

While PC Game Pass has typically lacked some of the biggest names headlining the Xbox version, its library has definitely grown in parity over the last year. According to a recent report, Game Pass is also supposed to get a family sharing plan soon, which would make it easy for people in the same household to all play games from the same account.