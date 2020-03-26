Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Subscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Ethan Gach
Filed to:Landon Montgomery
Landon MontgomerygearboxkotakucoreObituarymetapost
1
Save

Game developer Landon Montgomery has passed away, Gearbox announced. He was one of the studio’s co-founders back in 1999. “In our earliest years, Landon played a big role in helping to set our path,” the studio said. “We will always be thankful and remember him for being a part of our lives.” 

Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

BioShock, Borderlands, And XCOM Are Coming To Switch

There's A New Final Fantasy Tactics Game Out Today, Sort Of

Another WW1 FPS Wants To Get Into The Trenches

The Best Strategy Games On PC