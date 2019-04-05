Illustration for article titled Gabe Newell&#39;s Likeness Is Still Selling Underwear In China
Image: ChggnNggts (r/pcmasterrace), Valve

Several years ago, someone spotted Gabe Newell’s face on packaging for China’s “Long Dian” underwear. Now in 2019, his likeness is still being used.

Redditor ChggnNggts recently published a photo on r/pcmasterrace of packaging with Gabe Newell’s Photoshopped mug. The source photo the underwear maker is using isn’t current. 

Illustration for article titled Gabe Newell&#39;s Likeness Is Still Selling Underwear In China
Screenshot: ChggnNggts (r/pcmasterrace)

According to Chinese site Sohu, these Long Dian drawers went on sale in 2015. They’ve been spotted since then on a semi-regular basis, with game fans in China and abroad puzzled and amused by the company’s decision to use the Valve founder’s face.

Illustration for article titled Gabe Newell&#39;s Likeness Is Still Selling Underwear In China
Image: NGA.CN

Illustration for article titled Gabe Newell&#39;s Likeness Is Still Selling Underwear In China
Screenshot: zestybaby (r/pcmasterrace)

I wonder if Gabe knows...