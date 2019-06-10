Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

On April 1 of this year, Funcom released a trailer for Conan Chop Chop, a crudely-animated roguelike that I said was “definitely not real but probably should be.” Now it’s coming to PC and consoles on September 3.



Australian developer Mighty Kingdom is turning Conan Chop Chop into a real stick figure game. Up to four players (with couch co-op supported) can team up to explore the world of Koth as Conan, Pallantides, Valeria or Bêlit. It’s got combos, tons of loot, bosses and infinite replayability with randomly generated maps.

Looks like the game I said I wanted. Look for it on Switch, Xbox One, PS4 and PC this September.

