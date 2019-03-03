Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Callie Lawson is a freelance illustrator and character artist based in New England, inspired by her “passion for literature, fairy tales, folk art, and nature”.



You can see more of Callie’s work at her personal site and Instagram page.

