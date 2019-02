Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Now that Metro Exodus is out, we can take a look behind the scenes at some of the art that went into the game’s production.

Below you’ll find a sample of stuff from some of the artists who worked on the game. It’s not everything from everyone, but it’s enough to give you a good sample of how the ground floor of the game’s creative vision was laid down.

You’ll find links to each artist’s portfolio in their names below.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Advertisement

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Oleksandr Pavlenko