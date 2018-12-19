In Frostpunk’s frozen apocalypse, there is little room for festive cheer. Which is why the game’s Christmas update, which could have been a chance for a rare moment of joy in the lives of the game’s freezing inhabitants, is instead just another chance for the developers to make you feel like shit.



The Christmas Carol adds a new storyline, based around the idea that the huddled survivors would like you to keep on celebrating Christmas, even though it’s the end of the world.

You can either bah humbug the whole thing, deciding that manpower and supplies are best kept in reserve. Or you can decide to work a little harder and let everyone celebrate Christmas, regardless of the toll this will take on the colony’s reserves.

Advertisement

As with everything else in Frostpunk, there’s no “right” decision, as either approach will at best upset a lot of people, and more regularly get folks killed. If you do decide to celebrate the day, though, you’ll get a morale boost and a nice Christmas tree to build in the colony, so there is that, I guess.