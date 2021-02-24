From This Day Forth, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Shall Be Known As Jet Set Radio 2

Gif : Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Fans have been asking Sega for decades now to make a Jet Set Radio sequel, and since the company seemingly isn’t interesting, some fans are stepping in to do it themselves.



I’ve already written about Bomb Rush Cyberfunk on the site, but that was when the developers only had a teaser trailer , whi ch merely hinted at how close this was cutting to Jet Set Radio. This full trailer just comes right out and shows it. The colours, the grinding, the graffiti, it’s all there.

If you’re wondering why it doesn’t just look like Jet Set but sounds like it, as you can see early on above, original composer Hideki Naganuma is working on this.

