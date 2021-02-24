Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

From This Day Forth, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Shall Be Known As Jet Set Radio 2

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
1
1
Gif: Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Fans have been asking Sega for decades now to make a Jet Set Radio sequel, and since the company seemingly isn’t interesting, some fans are stepping in to do it themselves.

I’ve already written about Bomb Rush Cyberfunk on the site, but that was when the developers only had a teaser trailer, which merely hinted at how close this was cutting to Jet Set Radio. This full trailer just comes right out and shows it. The colours, the grinding, the graffiti, it’s all there.

If you’re wondering why it doesn’t just look like Jet Set but sounds like it, as you can see early on above, original composer Hideki Naganuma is working on this.

Advertisement

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Jet Set Radio 2 will be out on at least the PC in 2022 (there’s already a Steam page for it).

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

DISCUSSION

hurp
Hurpamcdurpa

So then you consider Jet Set Radio Future an alternate retelling and thus ver 1.5 like myself.