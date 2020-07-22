If Sega Won't Make A New Jet Set Radio, These Guys Will

If a new game looks a lot like another game, that can sometimes be scandalous. If it looks a lot like another game that everyone wants a new one of and has never got, though, it is welcome.
Here’s Team Reptile’s Bomb Rush Cyberpunk, coming to the PC next year, which is as close as we’re going to get to Jet Set without anyone actually shouting “Jet Set Radioooooooooooooo”.
I mean, just look at this:
It’s very Jet Set Radio. And that’s what makes it so exciting.
DISCUSSION
So long as there’s no timer (or a far less aggressive one), the camera doesn’t suck, and the momentum isn’t awful, I’m in.
Jet Set Radio was one of the main reasons I bought a Dreamcast just shy of twenty years ago. And I was never able to admit back then that I thought it kinda sucked. I have no trouble discussing how deeply unfun I find the original (never played Future) today, though.
But it was and still is one of those games that I always really wanted to like, and I welcome any serious effort - official or no.